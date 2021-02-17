Nigeria: Kwara Tescom - 56,924 Apply for 4,701 Teaching Jobs

No fewer than 56,924 persons have submitted applications for 4,701 teaching positions in Kwara State.

The Chief Press Secretary of the governor, Mr..Rafiu Ajakaye in a statement issued in Ilorin, recently and made available to journalists said a total of 22,953 applied for the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) vacancies, 33,971 put in for the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) jobs.

He said the government plans to recruit a total of 4,701 teachers for the two categories.

The statement read in part, "Of the 56,924 total applicants, 35,709 have/are been/being invited for the examination after a thorough online verification.

"This examination will be Computer Based Test (CBT). The remaining 21,215 applicants were not shortlisted for examination either for incomplete applications, incomplete results (not having credit passes in five subjects including English and Mathematics), or they applied for subject areas not advertised. All applicants are advised to visit the portals to know their status from February 12,, 2021.

"The examination for applicants has been scheduled for between Monday 22 February, 2021 and Thursday 25 February, 2021.

Those who succeed in the examination, he noted, are to have their interviews between March 8 and March 20. Each applicant will get a text message to know the specifics of their examination and interview.

The government urged all applicants to constantly visit the portals for updates on the process.

Ajakaye also urge invited applicants for the examination to print their examination slips which will contain their passport photograph, registration number, local government, barcode and other details for biometric exercise that will admit them into the examination hall.

"The CBT examination will take place in 16 JAMB accredited centres across the three senatorial districts of the state. The CBT centres are spread across four examination towns; Ilorin, Lafiagi, Offa, and Malete."