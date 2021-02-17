Zimbabwe: Allan Moyo Bail Hearing Postponed

High Court judge, Justice Webster Chinamhora has postponed the incarcerated Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Allan Moyo's bail hearing to Thursday the 18th of February 2021.

The postponement came after the state represented by Richard Chikosha submitted that the state had not yet filed it's responses to the Appelant's application.

Speaking to the media soon after the postponement Obey Shava said that state was not ready to argue the matter.

"The state Counsel told the court that he has not read the papers

He needs time to file his response. He made an undertaking to file his papers by 12noon tomorrow."

Shava added that if the state files it's response by 1430hours they would be ready to argue the matter.