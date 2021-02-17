Nigeria: Just in - Niger Governor Shuts Four Boarding Schools After Kidnap of Students

17 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

Governor Sani-Bello ordered boarding schools to close in Rafi, Mariga, Munya and Shiroro LGAs

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello has directed the immediate closure of boarding schools in four local government areas in the state.

The governor stated this in a broadcast at the Government House following the abduction of 27 students of Government Science College Kagara, some staffers of the school and members of their families.

The local government where the governor has ordered boarding schools shut are Rafi, Mariga, Munya and Shiroro.

Governor Sani-Bello said all options would be explored to ensure the release of all the abducted persons but vowed that the state government would not pay ransom, saying it is not the policy of the government to do so.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the kidnap at the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, during which students and staffers were abducted.

The armed men were said to have dressed in army uniforms when they raided the school late Tuesday night.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to secure the immediate release of the kidnapped persons.

This comes less than 24 hours after bandits kidnapped no fewer than 21 persons in Yakila in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Sani-Bello had on several occasions complained about the influx of bandits from different parts of the country into Niger State.

He also urged the president to come to the rescue of the state over the dire security situation that is also being witnessed across the country.

