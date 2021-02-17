Nigeria: Kagara - Abducted Students Will Return Safe - Bello

17 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Niger State Government says it has taken concrete security measures to ensure safety in the state and safe return of the abducted 27 students of the Government Science College, Kagara.

The students, three staff and 12 families of the college in Rafi Local Government Area of the state were abducted in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a news conference in Minna on Wednesday, Gov. Yahaya Bello of the state, said that his administration had taken concrete security measures to ensure safe returned of the students.

Mrs Mary Barje, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abubakar Bello told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna: "As I speak, Gov. Bello is holding an emergency security meeting with heads of security agencies in the state to strategise and bring to halt to the wanton killings and the abductions".

She noted that the governor had called for calm from the parents as well as relatives of all those abducted.

