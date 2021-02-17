Nigeria: Senate President Condemns Kagara School Abductions

17 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condemned the savage attack on Wednesday on Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State in which some staff and students of the school were abducted.

Lawan described the incident as a callous and despicable crime and urged the security agencies to ensure immediate rescue of the abducted persons and the arrest of the criminals involved.

"Our security establishment should collaborate across the agencies and with the state government to expeditiously accomplish this task.

"Government at all levels should also ensure that our schools are henceforth protected against heartless criminals who have apparently identified them as soft targets," Lawan said.

The Senate President sympathised with the families of the abducted persons and the Government and people of Niger State over the incident.

He also assured Nigerians of the determination of the Senate and the National Assembly in general to work with the Federal Government in finding a lasting solution to the disturbing security situation in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.