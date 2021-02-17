Nigeria: Niger School Abduction - Buhari Orders Security Agencies to Rescue Captives

Google Maps/screenshot
A map showing the location of Kagara in Nigeria.
17 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the armed forces as well as the police to ensure the safe return of everyone abducted in the Niger State school saga.

The president, while condemning the abduction in a release on Wednesday by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, disclosed that he has received reports of the brazen attack on Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, following which a yet-to-be-ascertained number of staff and students have been abducted by gunmen.

Based on the report, the president has, therefore, directed the Armed Forces and police to ensure the immediate and safe return of all the captives.

He has also dispatched to Minna, the Niger State capital, a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the college.

President Buhari assured the state of his administration's support to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all they can to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.

"Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack," said the president as he described as cowardly the attack on innocent school children.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Teachers, Students Abducted From School in Nigeria
#BringBackOurBoys - Nigerians Express Outrage At Kidnap of Pupils
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.