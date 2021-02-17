Nigeria: Niger School Abduction - Buhari Orders Security Agencies to Rescue Captives

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the armed forces as well as the police to ensure the safe return of everyone abducted in the Niger State school saga.

The president, while condemning the abduction in a release on Wednesday by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, disclosed that he has received reports of the brazen attack on Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, following which a yet-to-be-ascertained number of staff and students have been abducted by gunmen.

Based on the report, the president has, therefore, directed the Armed Forces and police to ensure the immediate and safe return of all the captives.

He has also dispatched to Minna, the Niger State capital, a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the college.

President Buhari assured the state of his administration's support to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all they can to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.

"Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack," said the president as he described as cowardly the attack on innocent school children.