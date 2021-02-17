Namibia: Wecke and Voigts to Close Two Stores in June

Dwindling sales in a recessionary environment, which was exacerbated by Covid-19, has forced Namibia's longest-serving retailer, Wecke and Voigts, to close two of its stores. Director of Wecke and Voigts Adriane Jandrell on Monday confirmed the closure of the two outlets by end of June 2021.

According to Jandrell, the stores to be closed are in Independence Avenue and Grove Mall of Namibia. She said the emotional and tough decision to close the outlets was taken late last year - and the staff will be absorbed within the group where possible.

"Our Wecke and Voigts retail stores - both in Independence Avenue and Grove Mall of Namibia - have not been performing well in the last few years. This has been due to various influences," she stated.

Drawing upon 126 years of experience, the Wecke and Voigts Group established itself as a leading business in all its different divisions. With outlets in different parts of Windhoek, the group includes Wecke and Voigts retail in Independence Avenue and Grove Mall, Superspar Maerua, Superspar Grove, Spar Westlane, Spar Hochland, Wecke and Voigts Wholesale, as well as Spar Klein Windhoek. Jandrell notified that the closure is not due to the Covid-19 pandemic; "however, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic showed us that we are indeed dependent on the Namibian market".

Being a family business, the greatest asset by far is the people - be it customers, employees, shareholders, suppliers or the people of Namibia. The Group currently has over 900 employees.

A group statement noted that the Wecke and Voigts product selection is done world-wide as well as locally, as they believe in supporting the local economy.

Wecke and Voigts Retail in Independence Avenue was the first department store in the country and is also lovingly known for its in-house coffee shop, Kaffeebar, described as a trendsetter in the local coffee houses.

In January 2021, well-known Windhoek businessman Dieter Voigts died at the age of 82. Voigts was the grandson of Gustav Voigts, who was one of the four brothers who settled in Namibia during the German colonial period and founded the Wecke and Voigts Company in 1892.

The late Dieter Voigts handed over the business to his son, Robert Voigts, in November 2016, who was the fourth generation to take ownership.