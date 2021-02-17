Namibia: Tide Finally Turns for 645 Fishermen

PREPARATIONS are underway to return more than 645 fishermen, who were retrenched and dismissed after a strike in 2015, to the fishing grounds after almost six years of earning no income.

The government in 2019 initiated a programme to re-employ the fishermen after it was revealed that the Fishrot corruption scandal played a role in some of the job losses in the fishing industry.

Some of these 645 workers were recruited by Cavema Fishing, Rainbow Fishing and Hodago Fishing.

The rest were taken in by Tunacor and Merlus fishing companies, and some 400 are still unemployed.

Some 25 of those in Cavema's employment completed a sea survival refresher course on Friday.

On Monday, a second group of 25 men started the same course.

Tommy Ikela, head of administration at Cavema Fishing, says employment has been secured for all 645 fishermen, but training would be conducted over a period of time.

"The administration process is finally over, and we are now happy to see everyone attending this important sea-rescue training. Unfortunately, this will also be a process, because we can't have the training happening at once. We have to adhere to Covid-19 regulations," Ikela says.

Mbaseua Tjongarero, who has been at home since 2015, says attending the course indicates the dream of returning to work has become a reality.

"It was tough, and for a person like me, who has a family to feed, it was not easy. For me to return to work means a lot for my family. They are happy. Coming for training is a sign that we are going back to work," Tjongarero says.

Paulus Alweendo, an on-board chef who was among those who lost their jobs in 2015, is also attending the refresher course and says the suffering is finally over.

"I was at home for five years, with nothing to do. I even attempted to drive a taxi, but it was not for me. I am thankful that I can go back to work. The money I will be earning will help my child, who started school this year," he says.

Mathew Lungameni, the chairman of the Namibian Fishermen United Association, who lost his job due to participating in the strike, was relieved to see the men preparing for the big waters.

"It has been a long journey, and we have been struggling at the soccer stadium. I spoke to Erongo governor Neville Andre and minister of fisheries and marine resources Albert Kawana, and they promised to get back to me this week to find an amicable solution for those who are still without employment," he says.

Lungameni is asking those fishermen who have not been absorbed by the industry to be patient as the government works out the way forward.