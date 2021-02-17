Namibia: Tide Finally Turns for 645 Fishermen

17 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

PREPARATIONS are underway to return more than 645 fishermen, who were retrenched and dismissed after a strike in 2015, to the fishing grounds after almost six years of earning no income.

The government in 2019 initiated a programme to re-employ the fishermen after it was revealed that the Fishrot corruption scandal played a role in some of the job losses in the fishing industry.

Some of these 645 workers were recruited by Cavema Fishing, Rainbow Fishing and Hodago Fishing.

The rest were taken in by Tunacor and Merlus fishing companies, and some 400 are still unemployed.

Some 25 of those in Cavema's employment completed a sea survival refresher course on Friday.

On Monday, a second group of 25 men started the same course.

Tommy Ikela, head of administration at Cavema Fishing, says employment has been secured for all 645 fishermen, but training would be conducted over a period of time.

"The administration process is finally over, and we are now happy to see everyone attending this important sea-rescue training. Unfortunately, this will also be a process, because we can't have the training happening at once. We have to adhere to Covid-19 regulations," Ikela says.

Mbaseua Tjongarero, who has been at home since 2015, says attending the course indicates the dream of returning to work has become a reality.

"It was tough, and for a person like me, who has a family to feed, it was not easy. For me to return to work means a lot for my family. They are happy. Coming for training is a sign that we are going back to work," Tjongarero says.

Paulus Alweendo, an on-board chef who was among those who lost their jobs in 2015, is also attending the refresher course and says the suffering is finally over.

"I was at home for five years, with nothing to do. I even attempted to drive a taxi, but it was not for me. I am thankful that I can go back to work. The money I will be earning will help my child, who started school this year," he says.

Mathew Lungameni, the chairman of the Namibian Fishermen United Association, who lost his job due to participating in the strike, was relieved to see the men preparing for the big waters.

"It has been a long journey, and we have been struggling at the soccer stadium. I spoke to Erongo governor Neville Andre and minister of fisheries and marine resources Albert Kawana, and they promised to get back to me this week to find an amicable solution for those who are still without employment," he says.

Lungameni is asking those fishermen who have not been absorbed by the industry to be patient as the government works out the way forward.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.