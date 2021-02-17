Namibia: Elderly Man Drowns in Well

17 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

A 67-YEAR-OLD man drowned in a well on Tuesday at around 18h30 at Elamba village in the Otamanzi constituency, Omusati region.

According to the Namibian Police crime report, the deceased was reportedly last seen on Monday evening when he left Elamba location, but he did not reach home.

On Tuesday, his wife and neighbours tracked his shoe prints up to a nearby well where they disappeared. This triggered suspicions that he might have fallen into the well.

The community members searched in the well and discovered the missing man's lifeless body under the water.

The deceased was identified as Frans Johannes, originally from Okathitu konkayi village in Tsandi constituency, but a resident of Elamba village.

His next of kin have been informed.

The deceased's body was taken to Okahao Police mortuary for postmortem.

Investigations into the matter continue.

