Zimbabwe: Freightliner, Toyota Wish Collision Claims Three Lives

A head-on-collision near Skyline tollgate, Harare-Masvingo highway claimed 3 lives.

In a press statement issued by the Zimbabwe Republic Police it is alleged that a freightliner haulage truck encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in a collision with a Toyota Rush vehicle which had four people on board.

The Toyota Rush vehicle is said to have veered off the road overturned and landed on its roof as a result of the collision.

The ZRP confirmed through a statement that 3 people died on the spot while the fourth occupant sustained serious injuries.

The three deceased were identified as Superintendent Hilda Zisadza (47) a female adult of Mt Darwin,Evermore Mhembere (40) and a 7 year juvenile Munyaradzi Chidamba both of Glenview in Harare.

The ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi meanwhile urged motorists to be observant, exercise extreme caution and avoid speeding especially this rainy season when visibility is poor and the roads are slippery.