Zimbabwe: Freightliner, Toyota Wish Collision Claims Three Lives

17 February 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By George Swarei

A head-on-collision near Skyline tollgate, Harare-Masvingo highway claimed 3 lives.

In a press statement issued by the Zimbabwe Republic Police it is alleged that a freightliner haulage truck encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in a collision with a Toyota Rush vehicle which had four people on board.

The Toyota Rush vehicle is said to have veered off the road overturned and landed on its roof as a result of the collision.

The ZRP confirmed through a statement that 3 people died on the spot while the fourth occupant sustained serious injuries.

The three deceased were identified as Superintendent Hilda Zisadza (47) a female adult of Mt Darwin,Evermore Mhembere (40) and a 7 year juvenile Munyaradzi Chidamba both of Glenview in Harare.

The ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi meanwhile urged motorists to be observant, exercise extreme caution and avoid speeding especially this rainy season when visibility is poor and the roads are slippery.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.