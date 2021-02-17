Malawi: Boy Overpowers Crocodile in Kasungu

17 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Residents of Kasungu on Tuesday were shocked to learn that a 13-year-old boy saved his friend from the jaws of crocodile.

The development occurred around the evening hours in Dwangwa River in the district.

According to the mother of the victim, Joyce Mbewe, during the material time the two boys who are from Jembe Village, were washing their hands in the river.

After noticing that his friend was caught with the deadly beast, the 13-year-old, Benala Katantha, hold his friend tight while pulling him back until the crocodile was overpowered.

Mbewe who is nursing her son, Tasiyana Benard at Kasungu district hospital described the whole event as a miracle.

"Everyone was shocked after hearing this. Up to now, I don't know how this happened but I thank God for the development," she said.

The victim is being treated for multiple bite wounds and a fractured right leg.

