Malawi: Education Ministry Officials Get Three-Day Allowances for a 2 Hour Meeting - HRDC Blows Whistle

17 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Ministry of Education officials have come under blisteting attack for pocketing three day allowances from government for a meeting that lasted for two hours only.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has since blown the whistle on the matter.

HRDC says it has received information alleging that officials from the ministry pocketed allowances amounting to K90,000 each meant for a three day training, for an activity that only lasted for two hours.

The development comes as government is investigating the alleged abuse of 6.2 Billion Kwacha Covid-19 funds.

Luke Tembo - National Coordinator for HRDC - said the organization has received the information under its corruption whistle blowing initiative.

Tembo said HRDC will submit the information to National Audit Office and other prosecuting agencies who are investigating the alleged mismanagement of K6.2 billion Kwacha.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.