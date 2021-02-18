Nigeria: Troops in Pursuit of Abductors of Kagara School Students, Staff - Army

Google Maps/screenshot
A map showing the location of Kagara in Nigeria.
17 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

Suspected bandits abducted some staff and students of Government Science School, Kagara in Niger State on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Army has said its troops are in hot pursuit of the abductors of some staff and students of Government Science School, Kagara in Niger State.

In a statement on Thursday by its spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, the army said the troops are collaborating with other security agencies to ensure the safe return of the staff and students.

"The Nigerian Army (NA) troops in a renewed effort and swift response to the unfortunate incident where bandits kidnapped members of staff and students of Government Science School, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have mobilized and are currently in hot pursuit of the criminal elements in the general area," the army said.

"In the report making rounds on traditional and online media, it was reported that the bandits gained entry into the school in the early hours of today Wednesday 17 February 2021 and abducted an unspecified number of members of staff and students of the School.

"The Nigerian Army in line with its constitutional mandate wishes to reassure the general public that troops in operational synergy with Sister security agencies are in hot pursuit of the criminal elements in order to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped victims. Furthermore, the NA also wishes to call on members of the general public to provide actionable information to security agencies that would lead to the arrest of these criminal elements."

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered more security personnel to be deployed to Niger State to ensure the rescue of the kidnapped students.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how suspected bandits abducted some staff and students of the school.

The bandits in military uniforms, PRNigeria reported, stormed the school which has close to 1000 students, on Tuesday night, overpowered the security guard, before whisking away the students.

However, some students escaped after the raid.

The state government is yet to give an official figure of the abducted persons.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Teachers, Students Abducted From School in Nigeria
#BringBackOurBoys - Nigerians Express Outrage At Kidnap of Pupils
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.