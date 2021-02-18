Rwanda: Amavubi Coach to Be Named Before Next Afcon Qualifier

Amavubi head coach will be named in time for the national football team's next 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier, against Mozambique, due March 22, Francois Regis Uwayezu, secretary-general, Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has said.

Uwayezu said talks between the football governing body and Ministry of Sports, which caters for the coach's wages, have already begun with view to expediting the process.

He, however, declined to reveal whether Vincent Mashami, who became the first Rwandan to lead the national side to a quarterfinal place in a major continental competition, is the favourite for the job.

"Talks between the technical team of the federation and senior officials at the Sports Ministry have been on-going for a few days now," he said. "I cannot say whether he (Mashami) will retain the job or not, neither can I tell you which coaches have applied for the job. What I can say is that our aim is to appoint a coach as soon as possible so he can have enough time to prepare for the team for the next Afcon qualifier."

Mashami, whose contract ran out on February 11, has received strong backing from Amavubi fans and former players who want him to stay on as head coach, following Rwanda's relatively strong showing at the recent Chan finals in Cameroon.

However, he has struggled in Afcon qualifiers managing just two points from four games with Amavubi lying bottom of Group F. African football giants Cameroon top the group with 10 points, five ahead of second-placed Mozambique, while Cape Verde are in third with four points.

Guy Didier Ruragayire, the Director of Sports at the Ministry of Sports, said last week there were no guarantees Mashami will retain his position, clarifying that everything will be subject to an evaluation of his performance since he took charge.

After Rwanda's next qualifier - against Mozambique on March 22 - they will wrap up their campaign against leaders Cameroon on March 30.