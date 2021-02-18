Kenya: Nairobi Expressway Works to Disrupt Water Supply Along Mombasa Road

Water supply along Mombasa Road will be interrupted for two days beginning Thursday due to construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said it will shut the water supply pipeline along the busy road to facilitate interconnection of the relocated pipeline.

"The shutdown will facilitate interconnection of the relocated pipeline to the old pipeline at the Southern Bypass starting from 6:00am on Thursday, February 18, 2021 to Friday, February 19, 2021, at 6:00 am," a notice placed in the dailies read.

Nairobi Water managing director Nahashon Muguna said the interruption will enable the release of the Mombasa road median to the contractor to proceed with the pending construction.

Institutions to be affected include Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Standard Gauge Railway, Athi River Export Processing Zone, Coca Cola, General Service Unit and Administration Police training schools and Nairobi Inland Container Depot.

Industries along Masai road and adjacent areas and those along North Airport road will also be affected.

Residents were urged to use available water sparingly as the utility company moves to ensure supply is restored as soon as possible.

Since construction works started, the Nairobi Expressway has interrupted water supply to most city estates.

Muguna had earlier said the relocation of water pipes is at 90 per cent thus causing the on and off water interruption but assured that once the relocation is complete, normal supply will be restored.