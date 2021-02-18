Tanzania: Zanzibar's First VP Seif Sharif Hamad Dies Weeks After Contracting Covid-19

17 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Zanzibar's first vice president Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad has died at the age of 77.

Hamad died only weeks after he was reported to have contracted Covid-19 and was receiving treatment.

The news was announced by Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli, who sent his condolence through social media on Wednesday.

"I have received with profound shock the news of the death of Hon. Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, the First Vice President of Zanzibar. I send my condolences to the President of Zanzibar Hon. Dr. Mwinyi, Family, Zanzibaris, ACT-Wazalendo members and all Tanzanians. May his soul Rest in Peace," wrote President Magufuli on Twitter.

The First VP was on February 9 admitted at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he died on Wednesday.

The cause of his death was not made clear, however, his party had on January 31 announced that the vice president and his wife had tested positive to Coronavirus.

He was at the time admitted at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar.

The president of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Hussein Mwinyi, while announcing his death, declared a seven-day state mourning period.

