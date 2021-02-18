Tanzania: Harmonize Explains Why He Settled On Kajala After Being Dumped

Bongo singer Harmonize has explained his reasons for dating Tanzanian actress Frida Kajala only a few months after parting ways with his Italian girlfriend Sarah Michelotti.

Speaking during a radio interview, Harmonize said he is attracted to Kajala because she is an independent woman.

The actress, he says, has her own money hence cannot be in a relationship for money or the fame.

"Kuhusu Kajala naweza kukwambia of course I love her of course she is beautiful. Mwanamke ambaye nahisi kwamba yaani huwezi mshtua kwa gari, kwa pesa, au kwa u superstar she has been there, so that is the woman that I want," said Harmonize.

The Bongo star broke up with Ms Michelotti last year after the singer confessed to have sired a child with another woman.

He publicly confessed and apologised to his Italian girlfriend and to his daughter Zulekha for having been compelled to hide her from the world.

Sarah accused Harmonize of being a liar and a two-faced cheat saying that even after providing the singer with a good life he still went ahead and mistreated her.