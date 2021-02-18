Tanzania: Harmonize Explains Why He Settled On Kajala After Being Dumped

17 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Bongo singer Harmonize has explained his reasons for dating Tanzanian actress Frida Kajala only a few months after parting ways with his Italian girlfriend Sarah Michelotti.

Speaking during a radio interview, Harmonize said he is attracted to Kajala because she is an independent woman.

The actress, he says, has her own money hence cannot be in a relationship for money or the fame.

"Kuhusu Kajala naweza kukwambia of course I love her of course she is beautiful. Mwanamke ambaye nahisi kwamba yaani huwezi mshtua kwa gari, kwa pesa, au kwa u superstar she has been there, so that is the woman that I want," said Harmonize.

The Bongo star broke up with Ms Michelotti last year after the singer confessed to have sired a child with another woman.

He publicly confessed and apologised to his Italian girlfriend and to his daughter Zulekha for having been compelled to hide her from the world.

Sarah accused Harmonize of being a liar and a two-faced cheat saying that even after providing the singer with a good life he still went ahead and mistreated her.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.