Tanzania: Zanzibar's First Vice President Seif Hamad Dies Aged 77

17 February 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Beatrice Materu

Zanzibar's First Vice President Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

"At around 5am this morning, Maalim Seif passed away. Maalim died while undergoing treatment at Muhimbili Hospital where he had been admitted since February 9," said Zanzibar's President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Mr Hamad died at the age of 77.

He was the chairman of the main opposition Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) in the Tanzanian archipelago, which joined the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) to form a government of national unity after the 2020 October elections.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli sent his condolences to Mr Hamad's family and residents of Zanzibar.

"I have sadly received the news of the death of Hon Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, First Vice President of Zanzibar. I send my condolences to the President of Zanzibar Hon. Dr. Mwinyi, Family, Zanzibaris, ACT-Wazalendo members and all Tanzanians. May his soul rest in peace, Amen," President Magufuli wrote on his Twitter handle.

On February 1, he was admitted at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital and he confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

He became the first person in Tanzania to publicly reveal a Covid-19 status since April last year when President John Magufuli declared the country coronavirus-free.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.