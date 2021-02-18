Rwanda Secures U.S.$200 Million for Continental Export Fund

Rwanda has secured an initial commitment of $200 million from the African Export-Import Bank to support the country's preparations to host the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA).

The funding was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Biruta as he addressed the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, February 16, during a virtual sitting.

The development comes weeks after African countries kicked off trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

Biruta told MPs that FEDA aims at increasing private equity investments in sectors critical to driving intra-African trade and export development.

This, he noted, is vital in addressing constraints to the advancement of export growth and diversification, as well as promoting Africa's export sector.

"The benefit of Rwanda in acceding to and hosting FEDA is enhancing the profile of Rwanda as an International Financial Centre," he said, adding; "By hosting a multilateral organisation, it facilitates the entry of Rwandan businesses into the rest of Africa among others."

In 2019, the government established the Rwanda Finance Limited as the country seeks to position herself as an International Finance Centre.

SME's a priority

According to officials, the Fund will invest across all market segments but will have its greatest focus on small and medium-sized enterprises.

It will also invest in mature companies and start-up businesses where there is a gap in the marketplace and where investments have a high level of value addition and development impact on the continent.

Last year, African Export-Import Bank said that its long-term objective is to provide equity capital and related support to operators in Africa's tradable and support sectors, with emphasis on activities that support intra-African trade and value-added exports.