Central African Republic: From the Field - Life After Conflict in the Central African Republic

16 February 2021
UN News Service

Behind each case brought to the International Criminal Court (ICC), lie countless personal stories of horror, trauma and, sometimes, hope. "Life after conflict", a photo-led series published by the ICC, shows the devastating impact that war crimes have on people's lives.

Conflict and insecurity in the Central African Republic (CAR) has taken a heavy toll on civilians for many years.

In 2004 Aicha was brutalized and raped by armed men. She moved to another town to start a new life but, 10 years later, she was abducted and raped by another group. When her husband found out, he left her.

A woman identified as "R" suffered a similar fate in 2017, on her way home from an early morning trip to the market. She kept the incident from her late husband, never feeling able to share what happened and, for her, the subject is still taboo.

Her testimony is included in the "Life after conflict" series, which seeks to demonstrate the way in which the UN-backed Court allows two-way dialogues to take place with affected communities.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.