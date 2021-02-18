Somalia: UN, African Union Urge Somali Leaders to Resume Talks to Overcome Election Impasse

Duncan Moore/UNEP
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, right, and Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat speak at a joint press conference in 2019.
16 February 2021
The United Nations Secretary-General and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission called on Somali leaders, on Tuesday, to resume dialogue to resolve outstanding differences concerning elections in the country.

In a joint statement, Secretary-General António Guterres and the Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat commended the people and leaders of Somalia for progress achieved in recent years towards the stabilization of the country.

"The hard-won gains are a testimony to the firm determination of the people of Somalia towards lasting peace and prosperity, following decades of instability", they said.

The Secretary-General and the Chairperson urged the Somali leaders to resume dialogue and work in a spirit of compromise "to overcome the last political hurdles to inclusive elections as soon as possible" and respecting the agreement they reached on 17 September 2020.

They also reiterated their commitment to continue to support the government and people of Somalia on their path to peace and prosperity.

As per the September 2020 agreement, parliamentary elections scheduled for December 2020 and presidential elections on 8 February 2021. While the parliamentary elections were postponed, the presidential elections did not take place. New dates for the elections have not yet been set.

Read the original article on UN News.

Copyright © 2021 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

