South African Rapper Rouge On the Power of Collaboration

18 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lusanda Luthuli

With the release of two new singles, Rouge partnered with young artists and found 'her' sound.

"There's nothing wrong with working with the new wave, it doesn't lower your standard -- in terms of where you are with your popularity and celebrity status. If anything, it grows and (expands) our hip-hop industry."

Inspired by Young Money's 2009 smash hit, Bedrock, rapper Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi, aka Rouge, decided to follow a similar concept for the remix of her 2019 single, Popular; the song also features fellow local rapper Mthembeni Ndevu, better known as Emtee.

Similar to how AKA propelled Rouge onto the national scene and gave her broader exposure when she was featured on the "Baddest" remix, she now returns the gesture by featuring a new wave of young and talented artists on her two new singles, "Popular (remix)" and "Gearbox", released end of January 2021.

Although Costa Titch, at his young age, is already a recognisable figure in the mainstream scene, his presence and vocals, along with Durban-born rapper Blxckie, former dancer Tumi Tladi - who's worked with Rouge on a remix of his single "Basadi" - easy flowing rapper Hanna, and new age trap artist Phantom Steeze - who...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.