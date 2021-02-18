South African Rapper Rouge On the Power of Collaboration

analysis

With the release of two new singles, Rouge partnered with young artists and found 'her' sound.

"There's nothing wrong with working with the new wave, it doesn't lower your standard -- in terms of where you are with your popularity and celebrity status. If anything, it grows and (expands) our hip-hop industry."

Inspired by Young Money's 2009 smash hit, Bedrock, rapper Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi, aka Rouge, decided to follow a similar concept for the remix of her 2019 single, Popular; the song also features fellow local rapper Mthembeni Ndevu, better known as Emtee.

Similar to how AKA propelled Rouge onto the national scene and gave her broader exposure when she was featured on the "Baddest" remix, she now returns the gesture by featuring a new wave of young and talented artists on her two new singles, "Popular (remix)" and "Gearbox", released end of January 2021.

Although Costa Titch, at his young age, is already a recognisable figure in the mainstream scene, his presence and vocals, along with Durban-born rapper Blxckie, former dancer Tumi Tladi - who's worked with Rouge on a remix of his single "Basadi" - easy flowing rapper Hanna, and new age trap artist Phantom Steeze - who...