Zimbabwe: Artistes Unite in Mourning 'Chibaba'

Local arts practitioners who include creatives, musicians, promoters and producers are mourning the death of talented award winning Zimdancehall singer Soul Musaka, affectionately known as Soul Jah Love in the music industry.

The musician died at the age of 31 on Tuesday night after a short illness.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) said his death left a void in the music sector in Zimbabwe, especially the Zimdancehall genre.

"The death of 'Sauro' has robbed the nation of one of its talented young musicians who pioneered in the production and promotion of Zimdancehall music from the high-density suburb of Mbare to national prominence," said NACZ director Nicholas Moyo.

"Soul Jah Love emerged from a crop of youngsters who were hungry for success in the music industry with their mix of Jamaican-influenced reggae beats with Zimbabwean style lyrics which resonated with the experiences of the youth in the country.

"He was a talented musician who took the nation by storm with his innovative lyrics in songs like 'Pamamonya Ipapo', 'Ndini Uya Uya,' 'Fare FareTindike', 'Ndongosimudza Musoro', among a host of other compositions.

"He has left a big void in Zimbabwe music and dancehall and he will be sorely missed by his legions of fans and the entire music fraternity in Zimbabwe," said Moyo

Trace Urban Southern Africa posted on social media, "Popular Zimbabwean dancehall musician Soul Jah Love (real name Soul Musaka) has passed. Our condolences to his family and friends."

Sungura ace musician Alick Macheso said death is not easy to accept.

"We are all waiting for the time to die," he said. "Death is of God, we can't judge that. I am deeply hurt by the death of Soul Jah Love. May his soul rest in peace."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah said he was shocked by the death and remembered his moments with Soul Jah Love.

"Chibaba matisiya. I still cannot believe it, but who are we to reverse it. You always had a way to make everyone laugh, even when we least expected a joke from anyone, you would pull up," said Jah Prayzah.

"This was just how talented you were. Your name should be mentioned well up there amongst the greats as one of the most talented artistes Zimbabwe ever had. I remember you asked me if we could do a song three different times and on all occasions my answer was the same; "Who in his right mind would not want to do a song with Soul Jah Love".

"You stood me up at the studio on all three occasions and somehow I don't know how I still find that funny. The last time we met you said 'this time ndakuuya zvemashuwa'. There will be no replacement for you. Rest In Peace my brother, seems like the years were too short, but the music you gave us is enough to last a lifetime."

Videographer Stewart Nyamayaro, who once worked with Soul Jah Love, said his legacy will live on.

"It's sad for the whole PJ Records family, his death was untimely. We never knew it could get to this. He made his last days memorable and has been working on an album. You could tell how committed to music he was.

"We have lost a great team member, not only as Passion Java Records, but the whole music fraternity. We would like to send our deepest condolences to his family and fans. His legacy will live to tell how much he was loved and was a national treasure. Mhsrip," said Nyamayaro.

More tributes on The Herald website