Kenyatta Reshuffles PSs and Names New Chief Administrative Secretaries

Nairobi — NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has made changes affecting eight Principal Secretaries and appointed 8 new Chief Administrative Secretaries.

In the changes announced last night, eight Principal Secretaries were reshuffed, including Dr Belio Kipsang who moves from Education to the State Department for Regional and Northern Corridor Development.

He was replaced in Education by Dr. Julius Ouma Jwan who was PS for Vocational and Technical Training which has now been taken over by Dr Margaret Mwakima who was PS for Northern Corridor.

Other changes include the reshufle of Cabinet Administrative Secretaries, incuding Zack Kinuthia who moves from Education to Sports, swapping places with Hassan Noor Hassan in changes affecting 3 others.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also named new CASs including former University of Nairobi student leader David Osiany who becomes Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development CAS.

Dr Sarah Ruto of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development was also named CAS in the Education Ministry where she will replace Kinuthia.

Other new CASs are Eric Simiyu Wafukho (National Treasury and Planning), Lawrence Musyoka Kalla (Agriculture), Japheth Ntiba Micheni (State Law Office), Zachary Ayieko (Energy) and Alex Mburi Mwiru (Lands).

The President also announced the merging of the State Mining Department with that of Petroleum in new ministry changes.

The reshuffle is a presidential action that seeks to foster operational efficiency and expedite the implementation of various ground-breaking reforms that shall make Ministries and State Departments more effective and better able to deliver on their mandates.