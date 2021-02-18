Kenya: Steering Committee to Oversee Kenya's Olympics and Paralympics Games Unveiled

Nairobi — The Steering Committee and Central Management Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan 2021 has been unveiled by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed.

Among those named in the 28-member Steering Committee that will oversee the preparation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan 2021, are Capital FM Sports Editor Alex Isaboke, National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat, his Acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku, Former Kenya Sevens skipper Humphrey Khayange and Paralympics Committee of Kenya president Agnes Oluoch among others.

The Steering Committee will be chaired by the Sports CS Ambassador Amina Mohamed and deputized by the Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage.

The other mandate of the Steering Committee will be to review work plans, budgets and any other relevant proposals from the Central Management Committee, review the final list of athletes that are to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan 2021; and provide financial oversight.

On the other hand, the terms of reference of the Central Management Committee shall to carry out the daily activities in preparation and execution of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan 2021.

Other task includes to prepare work plans, budget, team list and any other proposals for consideration by the Steering Committee and perform any other duties assigned by the steering committee.

The Central Management Committee shall comprise of 38 members chaired by Shadrack Maluki, who is the First Deputy NOC-K president and will also include three media liaison officers; Michael Okinyi, Elias Makori and Robbin Toskin.

The tenure of the members of the Steering Committee and the Central Management Committee shall be from January 21 to October 2021.

Both committees will work hand in hand to ensure Team Kenya is accorded ample preparations so as to surpass the Rio Olympics performance where Kenya bagged a total of 13 medals, (6 Gold, 6 Silver and 1 Bronze).

NOC-K is planning to send a total of 100 athletes to Tokyo, and already 87 athletes have already qualified, among them the sports teams; both the Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses, Malkia Strikers, boxers Nick Okoth and Christine Ongare as well as Taekwondo's Faith Ogalo.

The Olympic Games were postponed from 2020 to this year (2021) and will start July 23 to August 8 in the Japanese capital city.