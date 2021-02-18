Nigeria: Dangote Alerts Public of Fake Recruitment, Empowerment Scheme

17 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Dangote Industries Limited has debunked claims of a fraudulent scheme circulating on social media titled, "2021 Dangote Empowerment", purported to be approved by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF).

The company in a statement signed by Mr Francis Awowole-Browne, Director, Corporate Communication Department, Dangote Industries Limited, said the scheme was a scam.

Awowole-Browne said the circulation was aimed at defrauding unsuspecting people and strongly advised that it should be disregarded.

"Our attention has been drawn to a fraudulent scheme circulating on WhatsApp and social media titled, "2021 Dangote Empowerment", purporting to be approved by the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

"Please note that this initiative is a scam aimed at defrauding unsuspecting people and we strongly advise that you disregard such communications.

"While we work toward shutting down activities and accounts of these scammers, please be advised to contact the law enforcement agency in case you have made contact with them.

"We have also become aware that some fraudulent individuals have been posting job advertisements on some websites offering employment positions and possibilities at Dangote Cement to the public if they submit their curriculum vitae/resume, call the advertised contact numbers and pay an administrative fee," he said.

The director dissociated Dangote Cement from the advertisement and website offerings and any email purported to have originated from the company regarding the subject.

"The job advertisement is entirely false and are intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

"We are clarifying that we have not engaged any individual or job website to advertise job positions on our behalf and none of the contact details, either phone numbers or email are those of Dangote Cement.

"At Dangote Cement, we fill job positions through a formal procedure with all career opportunities clearly listed on our own website.

"Furthermore, we never request candidates to pay a fee before they are considered for any position," Awowole-Browne said.(NAN)

