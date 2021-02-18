Uganda: Longest Serving Pilot Retires After 40 Years in the Sky

Eve Muganga/Daily Monitor
Captain Charles Karabarinde bids farewell to his colleagues after his last touchdown at Entebbe airport.
17 February 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Eve Muganga

Kampala — One of the country's longest-serving pilots, Capt Charles Karabarinde, has officially retired after 40 years of service

Capt Karabarinde undertook his final flight from Mogadishu in Somalia to Entebbe International Airport yesterday.

He retires with a record of flying for more than 21,600 hours.

While sharing his career journey yesterday, he boasted of having served meticulously since he has never registered any accident.

Asked what has kept him in the sky that long, Mr Karabarinde said his was a calling.

"If you train, acquire skills and apply them during your day-to-day life, you register boundless success in your career path. If you have a passion for what you are doing, the journey becomes smooth," Capt Karabarinde said.

"I am happy that I was part of the formation of the airline. Once you have the experience, it is always good to share it with the young generation," he added.

He said some of the highlights of his career include ferrying one of the Bombardier CRJ900 from Mirabel, Canada, to Entebbe airport at the launch of the Uganda Airlines and being awarded the Pilot's Leadership Accolade by members of the Uganda Professional Pilots Association (UPPA).'

He challenged the authorities to be innovative and work towards the betterment of the airlines.

"Think of the future and how you are going to elevate these airlines. Work towards a common goal and not being selfish to fail the airlines.

He observed that much as the aviation course is expensive, government had promised to come up with interventions to sponsor some students.

The Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines, Mr Cornwell Muleya, commended Capt Karabarinde for being an inspiration to his workmates.

"His inspiration means a lot to the new generation, who are looking at aviation as a career. He has been able to travel to different parts of the world and the young generation should seek his services"

He added that currently, the pilots working on CRJ 900 flight are Ugandans.

"We have 24 pilots and are looking for another 22 for the A330. Obviously we do not have enough Ugandans who have flown the A330 before, so we are upgrading and doing training so that they can be able to join that category," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.