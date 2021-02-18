Somalia: Senior Somalia Cleric Dies of Covid-19 in Mogadishu

Senior cleric Sheikh Nur Baruud died from complications caused by Covid-19 on Tuesday night.

According to sources Sheikh Nur was admitted and tested positive for COVID-19 at De Martini hospital.

The Sheikh was born in 1950 in the Somali region of Ethiopia.

He joins the list of officials who succumbed to the deadly respiratory disease in the country.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo sent his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the late Sheikh.

"May God have mercy Sheikh Nur Baruud who died in Mogadishu tonight," his office said in a tweet.

The death of the Sheikh came after Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble urged against large gathering and called on the public to adhere to the ministry of health set measure to combat the spread of the virus.

Somalia recorded 90 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 raising the number of active cases in the country to 5,273.

Five patients succumbed to the disease raising the number of fatalities to 154 while 3,750 recovered from the virus.