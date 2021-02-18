Liberia: Several Projects Launched in Nimba

Karnplay, Nimba County- President George M. Weah on the second day of his visit in Nimba County as part of his nationwide county tour has broken grounds for several projects including providing immediate funding to the disable community in Karnplay to construct their offices.

President Weah arrived in Nimba Monday morning and was met upon arrival by traditional leaders and county officials following a three day tour of Bong County, where he also interacted with local leaders and held several meetings.

In Sanniquellie on Tuesday February 16, Weah broke grounds for the relocation of city's market. The breaking of grounds for the relocation of the Sanniquellie Market is in response to the citizens' plea through the Liberian Marketing Association to relocate the market from Sanniquellie to Gborlo village, district #2.

The ceremony took place before the watchful eyes of hundreds of Nimbaians who had gathered early Tuesday morning in Gbolor to witness the initial steps by the president in fulfilment of their request.

The President also broke grounds on Tuesday for the construction of a proposed County Hospital in Saykenpa. The construction of the new health facility will facilitate the relocation of the GW Harling Hospital from Sanniquilli to Saykenpa.

Bidding process for the construction of the relocated Sanniquellie is said to be underway with the Liberian Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) spearheading the project.

Meanwhile in Karnplay, where president Weah held the only Town Hall meeting of the day, locals voice out their joy that the president's interaction with them shows his concerns for them.

At the meeting the head of the people living with disability made a request for several building material s that would enable them construct their office space. President Weah who was excited that the request was to enable them have a place to convene immediately indicated that before leaving Karnplay the funds would have been made available.

For the past days hundreds of rural dwellers have gathered at sports stadiums, churches, and the forth courts of administrative buildings to enact with their president. The President and entourage including first lady Clar Weah on Monday visited the Chocolate producing factory in Nimba and several other facilities.

He also inspected ongoing road projects as he announced the construction of several other farm to market roads and major roads to link counties.