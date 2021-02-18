Namibia: Changes to Continental Hockey Tournaments

THE Junior Africa Hockey Cup which was due to take place in Accra, Ghana next month has been postponed to a new venue in August, with Namibia keen to make a bid to host the tournament.

Furthermore, Namibia's senior men and women's teams have now qualified for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals next year, following decisions made by the Africa Hockey Federation (AHF) on Monday.

The Junior Africa Cup was supposed to take place in Accra, Ghana from 22 to 28 March, but the president of the Namibia Hockey Union (NHU), Marc Nel, said the postponement suited them better.

"Ghana and the Africa Hockey Federation decided to postpone the tournament due to Covid-19 regulations and issues. The postponement actually suits us better and gives us more time to prepare and to get enough funding so that we can ensure our participation," he said.

Nel added that Namibia will now look into the possibility of hosting the tournament.

"We will obviously look at the possibility of hosting the tournament, but we will only make a bid if we manage to get financial backing - we don't want to host a tournament if it will lead to financial distress later. So we will see if we can find a sponsor to host the tournament, but I assume other countries like South Africa and Zimbabwe will also make a bid to host it."

Meanwhile, the Southern African qualifier for the Afcon finals, which was due to take place in Harare in May has also been scrapped, with Namibia and Zimbabwe now progressing automatically to the Afcon finals, due to take place in Ghana in January next year.

The AHF cited costs involved and Covid-19 requirements for the hosts and the participating teams as the reason for the cancellation.

Besides Zimbabwe and Namibia, the qualifier was also expected to feature Botswana, Malawi, Mauritius, Swaziland and Zambia, but Namibia and Zimbabwe will now go through to the finals based on their current world rankings.

The winning teams at the Afcon finals will qualify for the World Cup, with the favourites amongst the men including South Africa and Egypt, and South Africa and Ghana amongst the women.

One tournament that still remains on track, though, is the Africa Indoor World Cup qualifier in Durban, South Africa. That tournament was already postponed from February this year, but according to the AHF it is still on track to take place on the revised dates of 16 to 18 April.