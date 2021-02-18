Sudan Soldier Killed During Armed Robbery

17 February 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kologi — Four armed and masked people robbed twelve passengers of a commercial vehicle near Kologi, eastern Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, on Sunday. The robbers also shot a Sudan Armed Forces soldier, who died a few hours later.

The commercial vehicle was on its way from Abu Jibaiha to the Dallas gold mine of Aleri. When it reached Gardoud Toro, 20 kilometres south of Kalogi, it was intercepted by four armed men wearing face masks. Two of them were dressed in uniforms of the now defunct Popular Defence Forces (PDF).

During the robbery another truck was passing by, carrying soldier El Fateh Hasan Gabeir. The robbers immediately shot him in the chest and then they run away. The injured soldier was taken back to Kologi, where the robbery and shooting were reported at the military base, and thereafter to Abu Jibaiha hospital, where he died on arrival.

According to the Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO), which reported the violent incident, police and military have not taken any steps to apprehend the perpetrators. HUDO states that many robberies have taken place and passengers have been killed at Gardoud Toro.

