Namibia: Stick to the Plan - Britz

PLAYING to your strengths is likely to yield better results, James Britz told his Young Warriors ahead of today's Group B Africa Cup of Nations tie against Tunisia.

His side is relatively small, quick and comfortable with the ball on the ground, so they should avoid the long-ball game, which would suit their bigger opponents better.

He said sticking to the script would give them a greater chance of overcoming the highly rated North Africans and edge closer to realising that burning quarter-final ambition in Mauritania.

Burkina Faso, who held Tunisia goalless on Monday, will face Central African Republic (CAR) in the group's other match.

Britz also challenged his Young Warriors to be more clinical in front of goals and use the ball better than they did in Monday's one-all stalemate with CAR.

Namibia needlessly squandered possession and missed a glut of scoring opportunities, before finding a late equaliser through hard-running defender Penooua Kandjii to earn a share of the spoils.

"I was happy with the performance of the boys, but I wasn't really happy with the result. We have to enforce that the boys stick to the game plan," said Britz.

Namibia gave a good impression against CAR, and despite falling behind early in the second half, they did not fold and could have won the game at the end with better finishing.

Such sloppiness would not suffice today as Tunisia are a much tougher proposition and also in need of a positive result, Britz cautioned.

"We want to play our way, a pressing game. But we need to improve in keeping the ball, we haven't kept the ball well at times," he said.

"We know we're facing giants in Tunisia. But look, we are playing 11 versus 11, they don't have more players than us, and the ball is round. We will see what will happen." The coach wants his players to enjoy the occasion and not play with fear. Three points or a draw keeps their last eight hopes alive before facing Burkina Faso in their final pool match on Sunday.

"We have the players who can bring back the glory days to our football. We believe these players can do well for this country, and they believe that as well," Britz said.

It appears deputy minister of sport, youth and national service Emma Kantema-Gaomas is the team's most high-profile cheerleader. She heeded Britz' plea for the nation to rally behind the youngsters by lauding the Young Warriors for their effort when coming from behind to earn a point on their Afcon debut.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Congratulations to Prins Tjiueza for winning our first man-of-the-match award last night at the #AFCONU20. [What] an electrifying encounter by the Young Warriors. We dominated the game throughout. Let's keep the momentum going," Kantema-Gaomas posted on Twitter on Monday night.

Did you say momentum? Say no more.

In Tuesday's action, Ghana's Black Satellites sent a strong warning shot to their rivals after breezing 4-0 past Tanzania.

A brace from Precious Boah, a sensational strike by 16-year-old Abdul Fatawu from the halfway line, and Joselpho Barnes' goal earned three-time champions Ghana a massive win over Tanzania's Ngorongoro Heroes in their Group C opener.

On the evidence of that dominant display, it would take a brave person to bet against Ghana reaching the latter stages of the tournament.

El Mehdi El Moubarik's penalty handed former champions Morocco a nervy, close 1-0 win over a hard-fighting Gambia to place second behind Ghana.

The Moroccans are on a mission to score a double of continental success by emulating the senior Atlas Lions, who won the African Nations Championship in Cameroon earlier this month.