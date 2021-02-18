Gambia: Sukuta Utd Conquers Folonko Real Estate in Wrc 3rd Division

Sukuta United over the weekend defeated Folonko Real Estate1-0 in the ongoing West Coast Regional third division league played at the Kartong Football Field to fancy their chances of reaching the 2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) third division league triangular qualifiers.

Yusupha Sanyang was on the score sheet for the Dembadou boys in the 26th minute of the match to earn Sukuta United their first victory in the league campaign.

Sukuta United claimed 5 points in three league matches after winning one match and drawing two.

Meanwhile, the Dembadou boys will scuffle to win their remaining league clashes to secure qualification to the 2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) third division league triangular qualifiers.