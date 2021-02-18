Gambia: Jali Madi to Launch Fifth Album On Saturday

Renowned Gambian afro-manding entertainer, Jali Madi Kanuteh is set for a mega album launch this Saturday at Kairaba Beach Hotel.

The five-track album titled- 'Kuu Jammaa' represents another thrilling masterpiece from the young Gambian performer, as he makes strides to increase his popularity on the scene.

Produced by Sangaranga Records, the album boasts of hits songs -Mansa Mossou, International 99, Gambia Women Lives Matter, Cherno Samba and the track and title of the album, Kuu Jammaa featuring Gambia's king of kora, Jaliba Kuyateh.

In an interview with Alagie Sawo, manager to Jali Madi, the night will not just the much-talked about event, but will be an event to be remembered for life.

The album, he said, is filled with diverse collection of sound that fans will find amazing.

"We would like to bring to people's attention that proceeds from the event is geared towards complementing the efforts of the Gambian Women especially in the cause against fighting challenges in maternal health."

Sawo revealed that the Sanagaranga Records and its CEO, Jali Madi decided to give to the community by donating to Mbama Care Foundation through its Gambian Women Lives Matters initiative.

He also clarified that the soulful golden singer is no more with the Jollof Arts Entertainment or signed to any music label.

He thus urged Gambians to come out in their numbers and support a worthy cause. This much anticipated album- 'Kuu Jammaa' is Jali Madi's firth album.

With a career spanning years, Jali Madi has numerous songs to his credit and has performed in concerts with renowned Senegambian and international stars locally and abroad.