Gambia: Ambassador Kah Presents Letters of Credence to UN's DG in Geneva

The permanent representative and ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the Swiss Confederation and the Permanent Mission of The Gambia to the United Nations Office, World Trade Organisation and other International Organisations in Geneva, Professor Muhammadu M.O. Kah, on 10 February 2021 presented his Letters of Credence to the director general of the United Nations Office, Her Excellency Tatiana Valovaya. The ceremony was held at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ambassador Kah was warmly welcomed by the Director General Her Excellency Ms. Tatiana Valovaya. The UN Diplomat received the credentials on behalf of the UN Secretary General, H.E Antonio Gueterres and shortly after a photo-opportunity the two Diplomats exchanged good will messages.

Ambassador Kah used the opportunity to extend greetings and best wishes from His Excellency President Adama Barrow, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Government and the People of The Gambia to the United Nations Secretary General, His Excellency Antonio Gueterres and the Director General, Her Excellency Ms. Tatiana Valovaya. He expressed appreciation at the warm reception accorded him since his arrival in Geneva.

During discussions, Ambassador Kah assured Her Excellency Tatiana Valovaya of the commitment of the Government of The Gambia to working closely with the United Nations Office in Geneva and other international organisations to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He said efforts are underway to further maximise opportunities for the mutual interest of The Gambia and her development partners.

Ambassador Kah stated the need for efforts to be synergised with a view to utilising potentials for the socio - economic development of The Gambia. He commended Director General Valovaya for the assurance of cooperation and support during the course of his tour of duty.

For her part, Director General Tatiana Valovaya congratulated Ambassador Kah on his appointment as Ambassador and Permanent Representative designate of the Republic of The Gambia to the United Nations Office in Geneva, World Trade Organisation and other International Organisations in Geneva.

Director General Valovaya assured Ambassador Kah of the support and cooperation of her office and all related United Nations agencies and organisations in Geneva. She said different institutions in Geneva offer different opportunities which countries like The Gambia can utilise in its policy, development strategies and initiatives.

She cited the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) created by her office to support countries, in particular developing countries for the attainment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The Sustainable Development Goal Lab, started in 2017, is a multi-stakeholder initiative that contributes to implementing the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Goals.

Ms.Valovaya informed Ambassador Kah about the existence of the Gender Champions initiative, which she said is meant to keep the gender discourse and debate on multilateral agenda. She expressed hope for continued participation of The Gambia in multilateralism programme agendas.

Ambassador Kah was accompanied to the United Nations Headquarters by Ms. Baturu Camara - Ceesay, Counsellor at the Embassy and Permanent Mission of the Republic of The Gambia in Geneva, Switzerland.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad