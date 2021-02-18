Gambia: Fortune FC Maintains Lead As Real De Banjul Suffers Another Defeat

Fortune FC maintained their lead at the top of the GFF First Division League after defeating Gamtel FC 1-0 in their week-five fixtures played at the National Technical Training Center in Yumdum.

Yankuba Fatty scored the game's only goal to help his side register their third win of the season and extend their lead at the top of the table.

The defeat for Telecommunication boys, Gamtel was their third loss of the league with one game-in-hand.

The result saw Fortune FC maintain top spot in the league standings with 11 points after five matches, while Gamtel who are still struggling sits second from bottom (13th) with 3 points after four games.

Elsewhere on Saturday, The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) stunned Real de Banjul 3-1 at home at Basori.

The match that was predicted to be a difficult one for both sides was an easy one for the ferry boys (GPA) following their wonderful performance against one of the strongest teams in the league (Real De Banjul).

GPA star player Kebba Manneh became the hero of the game after scoring a hat-trick for his GPA side to help secure a painful win over Real de Banjul.

The latest result helped Ports moved second position on the table. The defeat was Real de Banjul's second loss of the season.

The Ferry boys who are yet to taste defeat this season sit second position with 9 points and two points behind league leaders Fortune FC, while Real de Banjul dropped to 8th position with 7 points after five matches.

Saturday's final league fixture saw Brikama United forced to a goalless draw by Waa Banjul in their game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The result saw the Sateba boys (Brikama United) dropped to 5th position with 7 points, leveled with Waa Banjul who also occupy seventh position with one game-in-hand.

Sunday fixtures failed to produce a winner.

Marimoo drew goalless with B.K. Milan in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Manjai-based team (Marimoo) who only registered one win so far are sit on tenth position with 5 points, while Kachakally boys, (B.K. Milan) occupy fourth position with 8 points after five matches.

Elsewhere, Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) was also forced to a 2-2 draw by Elite United in a game played at the National Technical Training Center in Yumdum.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The soldiers (GAF) who started the league brilliantly have now been forced to register their second draw in the league as they dropped to third position with 8 points. Elite United who registered four draws and yet to concede a defeat moved to sixth position with 7 points leveled with Real de Banjul, Waa Banjul and Brikama United.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Tallinding United drew 1-1 with Wallidan.

Buffer Zone boys (Tallinding United) took the lead through M. Sawaneh in the 5th minute, while John Mendy equalized for Wallidan FC forcing the game to a stalemate.

The result saw Tallindiing United drop to eleventh position in the league with 4 points, a point above Wallidan who sits twelfth position.

Hawks FC collected their first maximum points in the league after defeating struggling Banjul United 2-0 in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Omar Sarr and Modou Camara were on target for the Reds (Hawks).

The win moved Hawks FC to ninth position with 5 points, while Banjul United who conceded three defeats and two draws sit at rock bottom of the table with 2 points after five matches.

Waa Banjul and Gamtel FC are set to play their game-in-hand on Tuesday at the Real de Banjul Football Academy football field in Basori.