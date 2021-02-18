Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Sixty one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Anseba, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, fifty four are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region; six from Quarantine Centers in Keren, Anseba Region; and one from Q/Center in Assab; Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, fifty nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region (53), Central Region (4), and Southern Red Sea Region (2) have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1973 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2627.

Ministry of Health

Asmara