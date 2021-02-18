Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

17 February 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Sixty one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Anseba, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, fifty four are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region; six from Quarantine Centers in Keren, Anseba Region; and one from Q/Center in Assab; Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, fifty nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region (53), Central Region (4), and Southern Red Sea Region (2) have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1973 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2627.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.