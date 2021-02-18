Egypt: Zohr Field Prominent Success Story in Egyptian History

Zohr Field prominent success story in Egyptian history

Petroleum Minister Tarek el Mulla said that Zohr Field is a prominent success story in the Egyptian history.

Local and foreign companies working in the field are interested in their operations, he said.

Mulla's remarks came while heading the activities of the general assembly of the companies of Petro Shorouk and Petrobel to approve the budget of fiscal year 2021/2022.

In statements on Wednesday 17/2/2021, Mulla lauded the progress rates achieved in both companies in the field of maintaining the safety workers and assets in addition to safe operation and efforts to maintain the environment in light of the challenges imposed by the coronavirus.

He asserted the importance of applying the strategy of rationalizing expenses of the Petroleum Ministry to achieve balance and increase production.