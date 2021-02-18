Egypt: Supporting Innovation, Entrepreneurship Cornerstone to Strategy of Communication Ministry - Communication Min.

Supporting innovation, entrepreneurship cornerstone to strategy of Communication Ministry: Communication min.

Minister of Communication and Information Technology Amr Talaat asserted that supporting innovation and entrepreneurship is a cornerstone to the work strategy of his ministry.

Work is underway in the second phase of the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC) which is due to be inaugurated this year, he said.

Talaat's remarks came in statements to journalists on the sidelines of a ceremony for distributing prizes of an Egyptian-French competition for the developing companies that was held on Tuesday at the premises of the French embassy.

Talaat reiterated the importance of supporting the start-ups, innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity of the Egyptian youth not only in Cairo but across Egypt.

He said that five digital innovation centers were experimentally inaugurated in five governorates.

Talaat expressed happiness over participating this ceremony, adding that it reflects the historical relations between Egypt and France.

He said that the relation between both countries in the field of communication and information technology is fruitful.