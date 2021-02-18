Egypt: Finance Minister - Increasing Demand On Joining 2nd Stage of Initiative On Export Payment

17 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Finance minister:Increasing demand on joining 2nd stage of initiative on export payment

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait has said an increasing demand on joining the 2nd stage of the Export Development Fund (EDF)'s initiative on exporters lump sum payment of export subsidy dues that provides a 15% payment cut is remarkable.

In statements on Wednesday 17/2/2021 Maait said the initiative came in line with the government's implementation of presidential directives to support the export sector and settle delayed dues of the companies with the fund till the end of June 2020.

As many as 950 export companies have submitted requests to join the initiative as of Feb 7, he said.

According to the minister, the launching of the second phase has been prompted by tangible success achieved in the first stage that highly contributes to providing financial liquidity, thus enabling exporting companies to deliver commitments before all customers, especially amid the current financial situation posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

All measures are meant to increase productivity and hone competitiveness of Egyptian products at world markets, said the minister.

The second phase of the initiative for companies with due financial liabilities with the fund will flow on three steps each to conclude before the end of February, April and June respectively, the minister added.

The Ministry will continue to receive requests from exporting companies wishing to benefit from the initiative till Feb.28 at the Ministry's headquarters starting from 9 am till 7 pm CLT (except for Fridays and Saturdays), he noted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.