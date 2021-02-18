Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Pakistani Foreign Minister

President El-Sisi receives Pakistani Foreign Minister

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received today Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mr. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in the presence of Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Sameh Shoukry.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the Pakistani Foreign Minister conveyed to President El-Sisi a message from Pakistani President Arif Alavi, in which he invited him to visit Pakistan.

This invitation has been extended within the framework of the close relations between the two friendly countries and peoples.

The message also expressed Pakistan's keenness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between Egypt and Pakistan and affirmed that the stability of Egypt is the pillar of the stability in the Middle East and the Islamic world as a whole.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also conveyed the greetings of the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his praise of the inspiring Egyptian experience, represented in the huge achievements that Egypt has made over the past years in various fields under the able leadership of President El-Sisi.

With his strategic vision, Egypt has been making successful efforts in combating terrorism, achieving security, stability as well as comprehensive development and establishing mega national projects currently underway, Mr. Quershi added.

He also added that Pakistan holds the Egyptian development experience in high regard and looks forward to benefiting from it against the background of the similar situations of both countries and the common challenges facing them.

On his side, President El-Sisi asked the Pakistani Foreign Minister to convey his greetings to President Arif Alavi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. His Excellency praised the historical relations binding the two countries and affirmed that Egypt holds Pakistan, one of the largest Islamic countries, in high regard.

In this same vein, the President stressed that Egypt welcomes the development of bilateral cooperation and exchange of experience in various fields. Moreover, he expressed Egypt's keenness to enhance coordination and consultation with Pakistan on various regional issues of common interest, on top of which is combating terrorism and extremist ideology, one of the most serious challenges facing the two countries.

The Spokesman added that the meeting discussed means to enhance the frameworks of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in many fields. The bilateral cooperation shall be in line with the status and potentials of the two countries and meet the aspirations of their peoples, especially in terms of security and economic cooperation, trade exchange and investment.

In the same regard, prospects for cooperation between Gwadar Port in Pakistan and the Suez Canal Economic Zone to establish integrated industrial projects within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative projects were mentioned.

Moreover, the importance of enhancing cooperation and consultation in various multilateral international forums has been emphasized.

The latest developments in the situation in the Middle East and the Islamic world were presented. Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the importance of continuing intensive coordination and promoting joint efforts between the two countries to maintain regional and international peace and security and combat terrorism.

Finally, the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at renewing religious discourse and spreading the true message of Islam was stressed.