Somalia: U.S. Navy Seizes Smuggled Weapons Off Somali Coast

The U.S. Navy has seized boats a large cache of weapons off the coast of Somalia.

In a statement, U.S. navy said on Tuesday that thousands of Kalashnikov-style rifles, light machine guns, heavy sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and crew-served weapons were by the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill in the Indian Ocean last week.

The statement also said that the officers had seized two boats carrying weapons.

A video released by U.S. forces seizing the weapons also showed troops searching the boats.

The Somali government has not commented on the seizure.