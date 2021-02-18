Gambia: OIC Road Projects - Property Assessment On Bertil Harding Highway and 50km Urban Roads

Petroleum House, 17th February 2021 - The public is hereby informed that officials of the Department of Physical Planning, Department of Lands and Surveys, and the National Roads Authority are embarking on a property assessment and valuation exercise along the Bertil Harding Highway and other identified 50KM Urban Roads across the Greater Banjul Area. The exercise commenced on February 1, 2021, and is expected to last for three months.

The objective of the assessment exercise is to identify properties that will be affected by the road construction projects and acquire more information relating to land ownership to ensure that the proper expropriation process is followed.

Therefore, the OICGambia Secretariat and its partner agencies highly solicit the cooperation of the public, particularly beneficiary communities.