South Africa: Gender Commission Welcomes Arrest of Dimakatso Ratselane's Husband

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has commended the speedy arrest of Dimakatso Ratselane's husband in connection with the brutal attack on the Lesedi FM presenter.

Ratselane was allegedly attacked, stabbed multiple times and left for dead by her husband on 11 February in the Free State. Preliminary investigations showed that Ratselane's husband was the last person with her before she sustained these stab wounds.

Her husband was arrested at a house in Ennerdale, Gauteng, within 24 hours after the warrant for his arrest was issued.

The CGE urged all South Africans to join hands in fighting violence, particular gender-based violence.

"We need consented efforts in addressing masculinity and patriarchy in order to eradicate the scourge of violence, gender-based crimes and intimate partner violence.

"We hope that the State, in preparing for this case, will up its game to ensure that people's confidence in the justice system is enhanced, especially for victims and the survivors of violence, gender-based crime and intimate partner violence," said CGE chairperson, Tamara Mathebula.