Nigeria: Firm Launches E-Learning App for Teachers, Schools

Acadasuite, a digital platform has launched its mobile app that addresses school management, e-learning and virtual school system, as well as curriculum and extra curriculum contents.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos recently, the Content Manager at Acadasuite, Mr. Olufemi Eribake, said the app, which operates offline and online, was developed to address the challenges posed by COVID-19, which compelled the federal government to close down schools across the country.

"The development kept many students out of the school learning environment, and even after reopening of the schools, not many schools have sufficient teachers to teach all the subjects. But with our app, which is targeted at the teachers and students, including the schools, it will enable teachers have access to a digital platform from where they could teach their students in a virtual classroom, while enabling the students to have access to all the subject teachers," he said.

Demonstrating how the app works, the Project Manager, Acadasuite, Mr. Enyika Iheanyichukwu, said the app would come preloaded with approved school curriculum, which the teacher could leverage on to teach the students online, or create an entirely new content on the platform to teach the students.

Students can subscribe to the app with as little as N200 per subject and get quality education on any subject of choice, Iheanyichukwu said, adding that the app will serve for both offline and online operations, to enable parents who cannot afford data for virtual learning, purchase preloaded devices from Acadasuite that have been bundled with approved curriculum for all primary and secondary school subjects. With such devices, students can learn offline without the use of data.

Iheanyichukwu further said the contents of the app would come in video and text that would enable all categories of students to make use of the app, including the visual impaired students.

He explained that Acadasuite has created an opportunity to bring as many teachers and students on board the digital platform, by offering training opportunities for all teachers on the platform on how to use the digital platform. The target is to bring as much as one million students and 10,000 teachers on the platform by the end of 2022, Iheanyichukwu said.

"The digital platform has provision for feedback, where students can ask questions while in a virtual classroom, and get instant answers, and the beauty of it all is that it gives students the opportunity to learn in all languages and also to learn all subjects," Iheanyichukwu further said.

According to him, the e-learning and virtual classroom solution, would enable public schools that do not have all the subject teachers, to still teach all subjects to their students, when they subscribe to the digital platform, which he said would also address the challenges of lack of technical skilled teachers, lack of technology and science infrastructure, including the high cost of bandwidth for internet connectivity.