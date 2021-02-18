Nigeria: Waldrum Is the Right Man for Falcons - Pinnick

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has hailed the credentials of Super Falcons Head Coach, Waldrum Randy as the best man for the job.

He made this known during the official unveiling of the American as the Super Falcons coach at the Emir Hotels in Antalya, Turkey yesterday.

Pinnick further affirmed the belief of the NFF in the ability of the 64 -year old American to propel the Super Falcons to a higher level in women football's global ranking.

"We believe that Mr Waldrum is the right man to take the Super Falcons from where the team presently is to that higher level that we want it to be.

"We have been champions of Africa on nine occasions and it is time that we move up to competing stoutly for honours at global level," he said.

General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi signed on behalf of the NFF, with NFF Executive Member Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, Chairman of the Women's Football Committee, Hon. Ayo Hulayat Omidiran and Technical Director, Mr Augustine Eguavoen also present.

The Turkish Women's Cup Tournament, also known as the Alanya Gold City Cup, is Waldrum's first run-out with the reigning African champions.

While disclosing that Waldrum would be officially unveiled at a ceremony as soon as he is in Nigeria, Pinnick also charged the General Secretary to endeavour to invite credible businessmen to have sessions with players of the Super Falcons any time they are in camp, with a view to guiding the players on how to invest wisely.