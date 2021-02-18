South Africa: Team Deployed to Resolve Strike At Mpumalanga Labour Office

18 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A High powered executive management team from the Department of Employment and Labour has been dispatched to meet with unions, following disturbances and incidents of unprotected industrial action in Mpumalanga.

In a statement, the department said the industrial action had seriously impacted the rendering of services by the department and its entities.

"A meeting has been set for Friday between the department and National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union and Public Service Association in Mbombela," reads the statement.

The meeting is a sequel to disturbances at the provincial office following allegations made by the unions against the department's provincial head.

Department Director-General Thobile Lamati condemned the strike action, which has seen citizens denied much-needed services. He said while the right to strike or protest is available to everyone who is aggrieved, there is never justification for the exercise of that right to impede citizens from receiving services they deserve.

"The right to strike or protest should be conducted within the ambit of the existing laws, prescripts and policies. It cannot be that in the process, this right is exercised at the expense of clients. It is also not acceptable to threaten staff members because there is a disagreement," said Lamati.

He committed to a have all the allegations that have been levelled at the regional office investigated and follow the recommendations thereof.

"Allegations need to be tested and wherever the investigations lead, the department will act accordingly," the DG said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.