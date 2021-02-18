Togo: Gilbert Houngbo Reappointed IFAD President

17 February 2021
Togonews (Lomé)

In a strong show of support and recognition for the leader who has successfully showcased the importance of long-term rural development as a key solution to the global challenges the world is currently facing, Member States have reappointed Gilbert Houngbo as President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) for a second term at its annual Governing Council meeting today.

With an even more ambitious agenda at the heart of his second mandate, and a particular focus on technologicial solutions, innovative financing models and new private sector partnerships, IFAD will continue tackling hunger and poverty and address the devastating impacts of climate change, youth unemployment and most recently COVID-19, leading on the ground to ensure no one is left behind.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Houngbo said that addressing the devastating impacts of climate change and reversing the decline of biodiversity are amongst his highest priorities.

Read the original article on Togonews.

