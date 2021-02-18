South Africa: Reborn Mohomi an Instant Icon At Supersport

Johannesburg — AFTER a frustrating, injury-laden career at Mamelodi Sundowns, Lucky Mohomi has in a flash emerged as a history maker at cross-city rivals SuperSport United.

Enjoying a new lease of life, the midfielder is basking in the glory of scoring SuperSport's landmark 1 000th goal in the topflight, in what is becoming as a season of iconic moments for the Pretoria side.

In his biggest contribution since joining at the beginning of this campaign, Mohomi netted the momentous goal during the recent one-all draw in the top-of-the table clash against Moroka Swallows at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

The goal, his first for Matsantsantsa since joining last October, and its significance, herald a change of fortunes for the versatile midfielder whose career had stagnated at The Brazilians.

"It feels good. I just killed two birds with one stone by scoring my first goal for this great club and its 1 000th goal," Mohomi told CAJ News Africa.

"I'm just happy and grateful for the opportunity given to me and to repay the faith the club has shown in me," the Mamelodi-born player added.

The 29-year-old's revival also allays fears he was headed for the scrapheap following his challenges at Sundowns.

There, he managed 32 official games between 2015/16 and 2019/20 after joining from Free State Stars.

"I had injuries here and there. That cost me some games," the midfielder recalled.

"However, at some point I felt ready to play and waited for the opportunity and it never came."

"Now, I'm feeling good, training well and taking it a day at a time. I'm enjoying every moment of it," Mohomi said.

He chose to focus on the highs of his 'Downs career. Despite playing a peripheral role, he won three league titles, the CAF Champions League and Super Cup plus playing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

"Quitting was never an option. It never crossed my mind."

"I don't have any regrets. I learnt so much, grew so much as a person and as a player," Mohomi maintained.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I was given to be part of that great club. I believe God has plans for us all and He (God) wanted me to be there and go through all that. So who am I to question His plans?"

Mohomi is aiming for titles at SuperSport United, who are among the front-runners challenging Sundowns' stranglehold on the league title.

Coach Kaitano Tembo's men are in a good space lately. In that match marking the 1 000-goal milestone, goalkeeper Ronwnen Williams played a Premiership record of 100 consecutive games. Recently, Bradley Grobler surpassed 57 goals, becoming United's all-time leading scorer.

"My hope and dream is to bring silverware to this club. We are taking it one game at time and will see how far we can go," Mohomi said.

"This league is not normal. Games are coming in thick and fast. We will just push to get through the (finishing) line. With the quality we have, anything is possible."

The central midfielder however admits nailing down a regular berth is a challenge owing to the flurry of promising young players in the side.

"The fight is hard. The boys are doing exceptionally well. I have to put in a bigger fight," he said.

"It's tough but the encouragement I get from them, the love and support, keep me going and to fight as well."

- CAJ News