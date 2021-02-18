Tanzania: President Magufuli Declares Three Days of Mourning for Maalim Seif

17 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President John Magufuli has declared three days of national mourning following the death of Zanzibar's First Vice President, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad.

The politician passed away at Muhimbili National Hospital on Wednesday morning, according to Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi.

Dr Magufuli asked Isles President Dr. Hussein Mwinyi to extend his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, Zanzibaris, members of Alliance for Change and Transparency Party (ACT Wazalendo) and all other friends who have been affected by the death.

"I am deeply saddened by the news about the passing on of Honorable Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, former First Vice President of Zanzibar. I convey my condolences to the President of Zanzibar, Hon. Dr. Mwinyi, the family, Zanzibaris, members of ACT Wazalendo and to all Tanzanians. God rest his soul in eternal peace. Amen," a press statement issued by the State House quoted President Magufuli.

